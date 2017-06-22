STL president meets with U.N. secretary-general

Special Tribunal for Lebanon President Judge Ivana Hrdlickova met with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York Wednesday to discuss transparency and updates in the ongoing trial.



At the trial chamber near The Hague in the Netherlands, prosecution analyst Andrew Donaldson testified on the methodology used in his attribution reports linking cellular devices to the indicted suspects.



Prosecution counselor Alison de Bruir narrowed the focus of questioning in her examination of the analyst in the afternoon session, asking how many cellular devices could be attributed to defendant Hussein Hassan Oneissi.



Based upon his work, Donaldson stated that one phone admitted to the pool of STL evidence could certainly be linked to Oneissi.



Donaldson is scheduled to continue testimony Thursday.

