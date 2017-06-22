Political leaders meet in Baabda to boost achievements

Lebanon's top political party leaders Thursday held a meeting at the Baabda Palace to discuss the plan for executive and legislative work over the coming months.



Prime Minister Saad Hariri, Speaker Nabih Berri, Education Minister Marwan Hamadeh, State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Qanso, Minister for the Displaced Talal Arslan, Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea, Marada leader MP Sleiman Frangieh, Tashnag leader MP Hagop Pakradounian and Loyalty to the Resistance bloc MP Mohammad Raad have arrived at Baabda for the meeting.

