Lebanese rally against rising crime rate

Dozens of Lebanese rallied in Beirut's Martyr's square to condemn the rising crime rate across the country.



The rally comes in line with a meeting at the Baabda Palace for the country's top leaders to pave way for boosting the work of the Parliament and Cabinet.



Salman Samhan, the campaign's organizer, said that the protesters wanted to lay down for the political leaders at the Baabda Palace their demand.



Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouk called over the weekend for a "political understanding" to end Lebanon's moratorium on the death penalty, which remains legal in Lebanon but has not been implemented since 2004 .

