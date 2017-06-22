Machnouk chairs preparatory meeting for polls

Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouk Thursday chaired a preparatory meeting for the coming 2018 parliamentary elections.



The National News Agency said that the meeting was attended by senior officials at the Interior Ministry.



Machnouk also praised in a separate meeting UK's support to Lebanese security agencies, state media reported.



After the meeting, the two ministers toured the Ministry of Interior's headquarters in Beirut. Machnouk also awarded his British counterpart an honorary shield.

