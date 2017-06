Hezbollah's Civil Defense Thursday conducted a maneuver simulating responses to potential acts of hostilities against civilians in south Lebanon.



More than 100 paramedics from Hezbollah's Islamic Health Association took part in the rescue maneuver that took place near Sayyed al-Shuhadaa mosque in Haret Saida, Sidon's eastern suburb.



Hezbollah and Israel engaged in a fierce 34-day conflict in July 2006 that ended with the passage of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701 .

