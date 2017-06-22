Two Hezbollah fighters killed in overnight clashes in Syria's Qalamoun

Two Hezbollah fighters died in clashes in Syria overnight Thursday in battles between the Iranian-backed group and Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, formerly known as the Nusra Front, sources told The Daily Star Thursday.



Hezbollah fighters in Syria were ambushed by Jabhat Fatah al-Sham – formerly the Al-Qaeda affiliated Nusra Front -- leading to two casualties and an unknown number of injuries among the Hezbollah ranks.



Originally, the militant group claimed to have retrieved the body of a third Hezbollah fighter, but this was later denied by Hezbollah.



Hezbollah fighters are considered among the most competent troops fighting alongside Syrian President Bashar Assad's regime.

...