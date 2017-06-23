Hezbollah units simulate attack response during parade

Hezbollah's Civil Defense units Thursday conducted a parade in Sidon simulating responses to potential acts of hostilities against civilians, on the occasion of Al-Quds Day celebrations.



Over 100 paramedics from Hezbollah's Islamic Health Association took part in public demonstration of a rescue simulation close to the Sayyed al-Shuhadaa Mosque, in the southern suburbs of Haret Saida.



Around 500 members of the public attended the parade, which began with one a Hezbollah member rappelling from the mosque's minaret, which was clad with posters of Iran's late Ayatollah Khomeini and the Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem, to simulate the rescue of a child trapped in a building.



The 34-day conflict in July 2006 caused the death of at least one thousand people, according to media reports.

