Captagon shipment foiled; terror suspect referred to judiciary; man goes missing

The ISF said that in cooperation with Saudi security forces, police managed to thwart an attempt to smuggle 6 million captagon pills from Beirut to Riyadh.



The suspects were arrested and referred to the judiciary for further investigation as work continues to apprehend others involved in the criminal network.



Lebanon's Finance Ministry reported last October that authorities had seized 1 million pills of Captagon bound for Saudi Arabia at the Tripoli Port.



The State Security of the Bekaa governorate arrested three suspects for allegedly leading a prostitution ring in Zahle. Two Syrian women and one Lebanese man were arrested following surveillance by security forces.



The adult suspects were referred to the relevant judiciary for further questioning.



Mount Lebanon police arrested a suspect over theft charges after a patrol from the Jounieh police captured the 22-year-old.



Separately, Jounieh police also arrested a suspect, T.B.K., on suspicion of theft and forgery crimes, the NNA reported, adding that six arrest warrants have been issued for the 40-year-old.

