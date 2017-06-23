‘Purple 018’ belonged to Sabra: expert

Analyst for the prosecution Andrew Donaldson testified Thursday before the trial chamber, attributing a cellular phone allegedly used in the Rafik Hariri assassination plot to Assad Sabra – one of indicted suspects in the 2005 Beirut bombing.



While it has yet to be unequivocally proved, the prosecution alleges that the Purple 018 phone belonged to Sabra.



Prosecution counselor Marc Desalliers questioned Donaldson as to how he was able to attribute the cellphone to Sabra, and why two other phone numbers associated with the conspiracy were heavily cited in Donaldson's report linking Purple 018 to Sabra.



No such neutral contacts existed in the case of Purple 018, so Donaldson and his team proceeded to scrutinize the phone's frequently contacted numbers, which could give clues to the device's user.



Donaldson is expected to continue his testimony Tuesday.

