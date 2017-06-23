Man killed over alleged affair with suspect’s mother

Maroun Hanna Nohra, a 47-year-old man, was fatally shot earlier this week in the southern city of Sidon, a security source told The Daily Star Thursday.



A man got out of the Mercedes, approached Nohra and opened fire at him before fleeing the scene, sources told The Daily Star.



Obeid reportedly killed Nohra after finding out about an extramarital relationship between his mother and the victim.



Upon checking the victim's phone, the security forces discovered that Nohra had received a call from Obeid before he was shot.



Security forces said that the case had not been difficult to crack, given footage from surveillance cameras near the crime scene, a phone call between Nohra and the suspect earlier in the day and WhatsApp messages between the mother and Nohra.

