Beirut rally rails againstcrime as political leaders meet

Dozens of people rallied in Martyrs' Square Thursday to condemn a recent spate of high-profile crimes across the country, as leading political figures met at Baabda Palace to discuss projects for the coming months.



The campaign, dubbed "The uprising of the decent [people] against the thugs," came as the heads of major parties represented in government met at Baabda Palace to establish a consensus over the focus of Parliament and Cabinet from now until the election set for spring 2018 .



Salman Samhan, the rally organizer, said the protesters wanted to lay down their demands to the political leaders at Baabda Palace.

...