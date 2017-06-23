Migrant construction workers feel the squeeze

The workers have lived in these conditions for more than three years while building a luxury tower – located in Beirut's Sodeco and commissioned by a large Lebanese construction firm – that looms 15 stories above their patch of land.



According to several workers, all of whom spoke on condition of anonymity, there were, at one point, over 75 people living beside the construction site in these inhuman conditions. Workers told The Daily Star that they asked for increased pay at that time – requesting a raise from $20 a day to $22, though they stopped short of demanding better living conditions out of fear they might be laid off.



One man said that before the Syrian crisis, workers felt they had more leverage to ask for better conditions, as they could move easily from one site to the next.



Majian also said local regulations in certain areas prohibited Natcon from accommodating workers on-site.



In the face of many existential threats, a number of the laborers who spoke with The Daily Star said that accepting low wages and inhuman living conditions in Lebanon were the lesser of many evils. The workers explained that living in the wooden shacks where they had been subsisting for years free of charge was financially more viable than finding other accommodation off-site.

