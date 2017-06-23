Refugee finds independence with hairdryer

Aya is one of more than 1,200 female refugees from Syria that have been trained through an informal beauty school in Lebanon, learning blow-drying techniques, basic cutting, hair dying, makeup and eyebrow threading skills.



Lebanon hosts 1.01 million registered Syrian refugees, a quarter of its population.



Aya counts herself lucky, having escaped the Syrian war and finding a new home and eventually, informal work after moving in 2013 to south Lebanon's Tyre, a region that hosts more than 117,000 Syrian refugees.



The beauty school is part of the NRC's Youth Education Pack, a program currently set up in 11 centers across Lebanon to help Syrian and Palestinian refugees.



Local experts teach refugees for around two to three months.



Aya is also proud that as a refugee she pushed herself to learn new skills even though her circumstances are very difficult.

