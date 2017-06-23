Top leaders agree to implement key Taif Accord provisions

Huddled with President Michel Aoun at Baabda Palace in what was described as "a consultative meeting" to discuss ways to revive the functions of the legislative and executive branches following months of paralysis caused by discord over a new electoral law, the heads of political parties represented in the government also called for drawing up a comprehensive plan to revitalize the ailing economy and streamline the state's finances and the implementation of administrative decentralization.



The meeting was preceded by handshakes between the 10 leaders invited to the talks, including Speaker and Amal Movement head Nabih Berri as well as Prime Minister and Future Movement leader Saad Hariri.



of a national commission to abolish political sectarianism as stipulated by the 1989 Taif Accord that ended the 1975-90 Civil War.In addition to Berri, Hariri, Geagea and Frangieh, the meeting also brought together MP Mohammad Raad, representing Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah; Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil, head of the Free Patriotic Movement; Education Minister Marwan Hamadeh, representing Progressive Socialist Party leader MP Walid Jumblatt who is currently in Moscow; Minister for the Displaced Talal Arslan, head of the Lebanese Democratic Party; MP Asaad Hardan, representing the Syrian Social Nationalist Party, and MP Hagop Pakradounian representing the Tashnag Party.

