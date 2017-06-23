UK Minister of Security renews support to Lebanon against extremism

UK Minister of State for Security Ben Wallace repeated his country's support to Lebanon against extremist threats.



Wallace Friday ended a two day visit to Lebanon, where he emphasized the UK's security partnership with Lebanon.



Wallace discussed UK support to secure 100 percent of Lebanon's border with Syria by 2019 .



By 2019, the UK will have trained around 11,000 soldiers for frontline operations across Lebanon, the embassy statement said.



Wallace also visited the ISF Academy where the UK is supporting and helping to train ISF officers.

...