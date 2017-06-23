Lebanese Health Ministry endorses blood donation smartphone app

Lebanese Health Minister Ghassan Hasbani Friday announced his ministry will officially endorse a new smart phone application that connects potential blood donors and recipients, state media said.



The app automatically sends a request to the donors when the recipients need blood.



According to the NGO, the application is an major step in integrating technology with the healthcare services, and a key milestone for blood donations in Lebanon.



Hasbani said that the application will be linked to a national plan by the health ministry to promote blood donatizon in the country.

