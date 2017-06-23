Pioneer local heart transplant a team effort

A team of medical professionals at the American University of Beirut Medical Center successfully performed the first pediatric heart transplant in Lebanon's history, AUB announced Friday.



Dr. Fadi Bitar, director of the Children's Heart Center, summed up the success of the operation with one word: teamwork. The medical team included over 50 specialists, physicians, nurses and technicians, but Bitar told The Daily Star that the donor's family and community donations had made the real difference.



The first AUBMC heart transplant on an adult patient was performed 30 years ago but achieving viability for pediatric transplants has been a slower process.



AUBMC research estimates that around 700 babies are born with congenital heart disease in Lebanon every year, with 450 cases requiring medical intervention.

