Art brings color and community vibes to Ouzai

Amid the chaos and the washed-out hues of a run-down area in Beirut's southern suburbs, the vibrant colors and paintings adorning a cluster of buildings now known as Ouzville leap out. If you make your way through the small alleyway that leads to one of the coastal sections of Beirut's Ouzai suburb, you will be welcomed by the graffiti pieces and street art that have given the area a whole new look.



Ayad Nasser, the main instigator and founder of the Ouzville art project, said he decided to move forward with this pilot effort because he wanted to give back to society.



Painting on the walls in these areas began around July 2016, and by September several walls were already finished.



After this disappointment, Nasser decided to focus on Ouzai.



When surrounded by the walls in-situ, one can get a sense of how the art initiative has become a community project that involves everyone, and brings diverse people together.



Some have lashed out at Nasser, alleging that he is supporting the illegal construction in the area and is looking to gain personally from his community project. Nasser rejected these claims.

