Massive response if Israel attacks, Nasrallah warns

Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah warned Israel Friday that any attack on Lebanon or Syria would trigger intervention by "hundreds of thousands" of Arab and Muslim fighters to join the battle against the Jewish state. It was Nasrallah's severest warning against Israel and it apparently came in response to recent and repeated Israeli threats to destroy Lebanon's infrastructure in the event of renewed hostilities between the Jewish state and Hezbollah.



Nasrallah scoffed at recent Israeli threats to leave Lebanon's infrastructure in ruins in the event of a new round of fighting with Hezbollah. To reassure the Lebanese worried about a new war, he quoted a recent statement made by Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman, who said that Israel did not intend to launch a war either in the autumn, or in summer or winter on Hamas in the Gaza Strip or on Hezbollah in Lebanon.



Nasrallah said that Israel has been seeking to normalize its ties with Arab countries.

...