Lebanese leaders, China minister discuss trade

Lebanese officials met Friday with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to discuss various local, regional and business issues. In talks with Wang, President Michel Aoun praised China's support for the Lebanese Army and the security forces, as well as its contribution to Lebanon's economic growth.



According to a statement from the presidency, Aoun told Wang that China's place at the head of the countries exporting to the Lebanese market constituted an incentive for further cooperation.



The statement added that Wang praised the bilateral ties between Lebanon and China.



Wang also met with Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil.

