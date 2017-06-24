Toward an improved quality of life

Which cities are considered to have a good quality of life?



Quality of life (QOL) is the well-being of the people living in a certain place, featuring the negative and positive aspects of life.



However, developing, unsafe and war-torn cities such as Baghdad, Bangui, Sanaa, Port au Prince, Khartoum, N'Djamena and Damascus took the highest slots in the worst living cities in the report.



How can we make quality of life for people living in cities ranked at the bottom of the list better?



When the governments of the "worst quality of life" cities see the importance of having an agenda where the SDGs, the sustainability of a city and the well-being of the people are all interconnected, we may reach developing cities with an improved quality of life.

