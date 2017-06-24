Action on Lake Qaraoun cleanup ‘on schedule’: WB

Nearly a year since the World Bank signed off on a $55 million loan for projects to reduce pollution in West Bekaa's Qaraoun Lake and upper Litani River, bureaucratic and infrastructural deficiencies are stalling efforts to depollute the site.



The World Bank signed the loan agreement last July, and it was ratified by Parliament in October.



Over the next few years, the FAO will work with farmers in Zahle and throughout the West Bekaa to reduce their use of pesticides and chemical fertilizers, according to Saade.



The World Bank has sought to redirect wastewater flowing into the river to this facility, but the plant – funded by the Italian Agency for Development and Cooperation – is yet to go online.



"The plant does not work right now because there is no electricity to run it," a worker told The Daily Star, on condition of anonymity.



According to the worker, who said he had been working at the site for a decade, Electricite de Zahle – the designated power provider – does not have the capacity to fuel the plant.



In the meantime, smaller local generators will be used to power the plant.



A portion of the World Bank's loan will also go toward the creation of additional sewage networks, to direct more of the region's wastewater to the plant.



Just under a year later, the World Bank has made good on its schedule, despite the odds.

...