Future Movement blasts Iran over involvement in regional conflicts

BEIRUT: Future Movement Saturday blasted Iran over involvement in regional conflicts.



Future statement also said that Lebanon has long suffered from the Iranian role in the region.



The statement comes one day after Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah gave a speech in which he praised Iran as the "main backer of the Palestinian cause" and resumed his tirade against Saudi Arabia.



Lebanon's relations with Saudi Arabia soured in 2016 following the kingdom's suspension of $4 billion in grants to the Lebanese Army and police over perceived hostile stances linked to Hezbollah and Iran at Arab League and Islamic meetings.

...