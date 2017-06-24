Geagea hits out at Nasrallah's threat to involve foreigners in war with Israel

Lebanese Forces chief Samir Geagea Saturday denounced the recent stances made by Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah regarding the participation of foreign fighters in case of Israeli aggression.



Geagea warned that Nasrallah's words were unruly and untimely in view of the positive atmosphere that has been prevailed in the country.



LF leader also stressed that the proposal to recruit foreign fighters would gravely endanger Lebanon.



Geagea also criticized Nasrallah's stances against Saudi Arabia and what he called Nasrallah's "interference" with Palestinian internal affairs.



Geagea also called for distancing Lebanon from involvement in regional conflicts and opposing any external interference with the country.

...