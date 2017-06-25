Khalil prioritizes budget and salary scale

Finance Minister Ali Hasan Khalil said that the state budget and public sector salary scale will be prioritized going forward, the state-run National News Agency Reported Sunday.



Finance Minister Ali Hasan Khalil has estimated the cost of financing the proposed salary scale bill at LL1.2 trillion ($800 million).



Cabinet agreed on Lebanon's first draft state budget in 12 years last month, but the salary scale was not included, as it has yet to be finalized.



As a result, it would be agreed on separately before being integrated in to 2017 state budget.

...