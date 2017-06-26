MP Aoun brushes off concerns on US relations, sanctions

Change and Reform bloc MP Alain Aoun dismissed concerns with Lebanon's relationship with the United States, despite the latter discussing passing more aggressive sanctions on Hezbollah.



The United States has routinely supported the Lebanese Army, most recently in May where they donated 1000 machineguns to help fortify security along the border.



The new draft, which has not yet been introduced in the House, has reportedly added new entities such as the Amal Movement to the list of sanctioned parties.



Aoun also spoke about Parliament elections, scheduled for May 2018, and the 11-month "technical delay" following the agreemend on a new electoral law earlier this month.

