Lebanon's new electoral law averted crisis, but no changes expected: Fitch Ratings

A world-leading credit ratings agency on Monday praised Lebanon's latest political developments but cautioned that massive changes to the system should not be expected.



Fitch Ratings-Hong Kong/London hailed Lebanon's new vote law after years of inability to settle on a voting system, saying that the deal showed a gradual political progress.



With elections slated for Spring/Summer 2018, the first in nine years, and if endorsed the budget would the first in 12 years, these "delays" reflect limits in Lebanon's system.

...