Berri anticipates budget-focused July Parliament session

Speaker Nabih Berri said Tuesday that the draft state budget and public sector salary scale will likely top the agenda when Parliament meets next in July.



Earlier this month, Change and Reform bloc MP Ibrahim Kanaan, who heads Parliament's Budget and Finance Committee, said that the articles of the draft state budget were finalized.



In March, the Cabinet referred a national fiscal plan to the Parliament for the first time in 12 years.



The salary scale was not included in the 2017 draft budget, and will be treated as a separate issue before being integrated.



Finance Minister Ali Hasan Khalil has estimated the cost of financing the proposed salary scale bill at LL1.2 trillion ($800 million).

