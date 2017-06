Deputy Prime Minister Ghassan Hasbani said Tuesday that Cabinet will prioritize preparing for the upcoming 2018 Parliamentary elections.



Hasbani added that Cabinet sessions, to be held within "weeks," will also tackle infrastructure projects, electricity reform, waste management and the 2018 state budget.



Hasbani also highlighted that national security was a priority for Lebanon's national government as a whole, given that Lebanon is "the most stable [country] in the region".

