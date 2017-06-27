Baalbeck mayor inaugurates development project

Gen. Hussein Lakkis Tuesday inaugurated a new development project that will begin following Eid al-Fitr, the state-run National News Agency reported.



"The minister of youth and sports [Mohammad Fneish] signed a contract to claim the municipal stadium, and we are working to establish an administration for the stadium," the mayor announced, and that the municipality's costs for maintenance have thus dropped.



He also announced that the Baalbeck International Festival will commence as of the first week of July, as well as other cultural events throughout the summer.

