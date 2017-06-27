Hospital issues clarification over Mount Lebanon incident

A hospital in the Chouf district Tuesday issued a statement addressing accusations surrounding a crime committed last week in an Aley area that left two people dead.



Ibrahim and Hamed's bodies, the statement added, were taken to the hospital following a call made by MP Mohammad al-Hajjar, who asked the director general of the hospital, Salim al-Sayyed, to assist in receiving the bodies at the hospital. A forensic doctor then inspected the corpses at the hospital.



Another forensic doctor along with an Information Branch member and a hospital maintenance employee re-inspected the bodies at the mortuary refrigeration unit Sunday night.

...