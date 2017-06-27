Children raise their voices against security situation in Ain al-Hilweh

Despite recent instability and violence, Eid celebrations over the weekend brought fun and games to south Lebanon's Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian camp.



On Eid al-Fitr, children of Ain al-Hilweh did not care about the violent adult struggles that had recently rocked their home.



Despite this, children from the camp gathered to protest against the security situation over Eid, calling for their right to have a normal childhood, full of games and laughter and free from gunshots and weapons.



In the latest security development in Ain al-Hilweh, The Daily Star can report that a member of the joint Palestinian security force was hit in the eye by a stray spongy bullet fired from the plastic gun by an unidentified member of Othman's raiding party that was reportedly targeting a group of nearby children.

...