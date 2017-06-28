Christians boost Lebanon’s support for Trump: report

United States President Donald Trump has low favorability ratings in Lebanon, a Pew Research Center report revealed Monday, but the Republican leader's popularity gets a boost from the country's Christian population.



Of those surveyed, a third of Lebanese Christians reported having confidence in Trump, compared to 12 percent of Sunnis and zero percent of Shiite respondents.



Lebanon adheres to the global trend of low favorability scores for Trump, who received a median 22 percent vote of confidence internationally.



Pew's research found that views of U.S. leadership in Lebanon have dropped consistently since 2009 but the most significant decline occurred after Trump's election. Although views on U.S. leadership have been volatile in most Muslim-majority countries, Poushter said attitudes toward U.S. leadership from Lebanon's Christian population have kept the country's numbers more favorable.

