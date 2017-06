Lebanese detainee Nizar Zakka declared a hunger strike Tuesday to demand his unconditional release from Iran.



Zakka has attempted previous hunger strikes to protest his sentence and treatment by Iranian authorities.



In May, U.S. senators issued a resolution designed to pressure Iran into freeing political prisoners, including Zakka and five other detainees.



Zakka's family expressed hope that Speaker Nabih Berri would secure his release during a trip to Iran in February.

