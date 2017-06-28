Parliament to focus on 2017 budget, salary scale bill

Now that the Cabinet and Parliament have approved a new electoral law, clearing the way for the first legislative elections in nine years next year, attention will be focused next month on the 2017 draft state budget and the public sector's long-standing salary hike bill, officials said Tuesday.



The Cabinet last week decided to refer the electricity plan prepared by Energy Minister Cesar Abi Khalil to the government's Tenders Department.



Berri said that the draft state budget and the new salary scale bill for public employees would top the agenda when Parliament meets next in July.



In March, the Cabinet endorsed and referred the 2017 draft budget to Parliament for the first time in 12 years.



Hasbani, one of three LF ministers, said that the next Cabinet sessions would tackle infrastructure projects, electricity reform, waste management and the 2018 state budget.

