'Everyone' supports public sector wage increase: Future MP

Future Movement MP Assem Araji Wednesday said that new public sector salary scale is close to completion, with the means to fund the wage hike still being discussed.



When asked whether there are now other sources of funding, Araji said that funding "can be sorted in Parliament by amending articles related to tax reform".



He reiterated that the Future Movement wholeheartedly supports the public sector wage hike.



The government has been working on a wage hike for public sector workers and civil servants since 2012, but the bill has languished in Parliament.

