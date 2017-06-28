Frangieh stresses Marada's openness to President Michel Aoun

Marada Movement chief Sleiman Frangieh Wednesday stressed his party's openness to President Michel Aoun and said he would accept any future invitation for a meeting in Baabda Palace.



This was Frangieh's first visit to Baabda Palace after relations soured between Frangieh's Marada and Free Patriotic Movement, two allies-turned-rivals Christian parties, since he lost the presidential election to Aoun in October 2016 .



Frangieh also renewed his party's position on moderation and tolerance, in addition to maintaining realism in political work.

