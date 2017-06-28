Palestinian refugee camp still on alert following clashes

The Palestinian refugee camp of Shatila remained on alert Wednesday after clashes the previous day left four dead, a security source said.



Tensions remained heightened in the camp after a Tuesday night dispute escalated between Bilal Akar and his brother Jamal on the one hand and Samir Badran on the other, leaving both Bilal and Badran dead, the source told The Daily Star.



Despite being injured in the dispute and transferred to the Sahel General Hospital, 24-year-old Jamal managed to escape the hospital in the early hours of Wednesday and head for the south, the source said.

...