Labor union 'ready to add pressure' for salary scale

The General Confederation of Lebanese Workers Wednesday said they were ready to push Parliament to ratify the highly-anticipated public sector wage hike.



Despite Speaker Nabih Berri and other ministers and lawmakers calling for the swift ratification of the wage hike, "there are still voices crying 'injustice,'" they added.



The labor union also hit back at the private sector, which has expressed its opposition to the public sector salary scale, fearing it may lead to calls for a wage hike in their enterprises.

...