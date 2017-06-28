UK foreign minister lauds Salameh's appointment as UN envoy for Libya

U.K. Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson congratulated former Lebanese minister Ghassan Salameh who was recently appointed as Special Representative of the U.N. Secretary-General for Libya.



United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres formally appointed Salameh to lead the agency's support mission in Libya Thursday, a day after the Security Council approved the posting.



The appointment ended the four-month search for a new head of the U.N. political mission in Libya.



As an envoy, Salameh, will lead negotiations on opening up a U.N.-backed deal to form a unity government in the hope of peace.

