Refugee cash card scheme boosts grocers

In three years, Lebanese grocer Ali Khiami hired six staff, invested in property and funded his children's university education. Business is booming – thanks to Syrian refugees using U.N. debit cards.



The WFP scheme has both helped refugees and delivered a windfall to cash-strapped Lebanese shop owners.



Lebanon, a country of just 4 million people, hosts more than 1 million refugees who fled the conflict that has ravaged neighboring Syria since 2011 .



With 700,000 Syrian refugees benefitting from the program, the debit cards are offsetting at least some of that economic pressure.



The U.N. agency says Syrian refugees have spent $900 million at partner shops in Lebanon since the program was launched in 2013 .



"In eight months, I rented three new locations to stock merchandise and opened up a new fruit and vegetable store," Hamzeh told AFP. He said Syrian refugees make up around 60 percent of his customers, but he has also attracted new Lebanese clients with his lower prices.

...