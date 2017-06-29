U.N. willing to help plot maritime border: Berri

Speaker Nabih Berri Wednesday announced that the United Nations had expressed its willingness to help Lebanon demarcate its southern maritime border, which would open the door to oil and gas exploration in disputed zones off Lebanon's coast.



Lebanon has been vocal in demanding the U.N.'s assistance in designating Lebanon's disputed maritime border with Israel, which has an average width of 7 kilometers.



A maritime border was agreed between Cyprus and Lebanon in 2007 but Lebanon's Parliament never ratified the deal. Cyprus agreed its maritime borders with Israel in 2010 using the same southern point referenced in the deal with Lebanon.

