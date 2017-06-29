STL analyst links cellphones to suspects

Prosecution analyst Andrew Donaldson testified before the trial chamber Wednesday linking cellphones used in the 2005 Beirut bombing that killed former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri to suspects Asaad Sabra and Hassan Merhi.



As in previous hearings, Donaldson provided further evidence showing text messages sent and received by "Mobile 657" which heavily cited members of his family.



According to Donaldson, one of the main reasons for Merhi's delayed indictment was the investigation's inability to connect him to one of the condemning cellphones.



Although "Purple 231" was one of the phones frequently used throughout the plot, Carrier-Desjardins spent the majority of the afternoon session questioning Donaldson on "Mobile 091 ".



Unlike the former device, "Mobile 091" was used in the months and years after the February 2005 bombing.



Based upon Donaldson's investigations, the cellphone was also used by Merhi's sons.

