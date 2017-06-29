Divisions over taxes imperil salary hike bill

Despite reaffirmation by Speaker Nabih Berri Wednesday that the public sector's wage hike bill would be the first item on the agenda of a Parliament session next month, there are fears that lingering divisions among lawmakers over proposed taxes to finance the salary increases might delay or even scuttle the motion.



A source close to Berri told The Daily Star he expects a legislative session to be held in the second half of July to discuss and approve a raft of draft laws, including the salary scale bill for civil servants. The source said he prefers to pass the salary scale bill before the 2017 draft state budget.



The speaker had said this week that the draft state budget and the new salary scale bill would top the agenda when Parliament meets.



Asked whether there are now sources of funding other than the proposed taxes, Araji said that funding "can be sorted out in Parliament by amending articles related to tax reform". He reiterated that the Future Movement wholeheartedly supported the salary scale bill.

