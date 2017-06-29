Beirut's racetrack hopes for winning streak again

Beirut's racecourse, which hosted monarchs and movie stars in its chic heyday and survived Lebanon's civil war, is struggling to secure its future after years of slow decline.



Many had patronized the Hippodrome since its 1960s heyday, when the city painted itself as the Paris of the Middle East and races drew a glittering high-society crowd.



Back then the original elegant grandstand was filled with spectators and 15 horses ran each race, instead of five now.



The Gulf sheikhs who used to race their thoroughbreds here now have racecourses in their own countries, although Islamic law bars the gambling that attracts many punters in Beirut.



In the VIP suite in the stand, five men sat around a table overlooking the course, filling ashtrays, emptying coffee cups and waving white betting slips.



Outside, Jamil Helo, aged 85, sat waiting for the last race. He has come to the races in Beirut since 1965 .

...