This file photo taken on May 24, 2017 shows a general view of the Hadba leaning minaret near the Nouri Mosque in the Old City of Mosul on May 24, 2017, during the ongoing offensive to retake the area from Islamic State (IS) group fighters. The Islamic State jihadist group on June 21, 2017 blew up Mosul's iconic leaning minaret and the adjacent mosque where their leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi made his only public appearance in 2014, a top commander said. / AFP / Ahmad al-Rubaye