U.S. govt demands Zakka’s release

The United States House of Representatives Subcommittee on Middle East and North Africa Thursday called on the European Union to fully designate Hezbollah a terrorist organization, while calling on Iran to release Lebanese national Nizar Zakka.



Headed by chairman, Congresswoman Illeana Ros-Lehtinen, Resolution 317 called for the unconditional release of U.S. citizens and legal permanent resident aliens – Zakka – being held for political purposes by the Iranian government.



Deutch said that the 1994 bombing of a Jewish center in Argentina; the 2012 bus bombing in Bulgaria; the thousands of fighters doing "dirty work for Iran in Syria;" and hundreds of millions of dollars in narcotrafficking were all the work of Hezbollah.



On June 9, four security experts were summoned to advise members of Congress on possible legal actions to undermine Hezbollah's financial network at a hearing held at U.S. House Committee on Foreign Affairs in Washington.

...