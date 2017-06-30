Norway envoy unable to enter Al-Tiri during Ain al-Hilweh visit

Norwegian Ambassador Lene Lind was unable to enter the Al-Tiri neighborhood of the Palestinian refugee camp Ain al-Hilweh in south Lebanon Thursday due to a security warning yet to be lifted from the area following recent clashes.



So we need to hear from you about these things," Lind said, addressing camp leaders during her morning visit.



Noting her current inability to visit the area, Lind stated that she would be willing to enter the neighborhood when the opportunity allows.



The ambassador has visited Ain al-Hilweh three times in less than a year, and mentioned that Norway was UNRWA's fifth largest donor. The aid package announced Thursday is in addition to Norway's committed donation.



Ain al-Hilweh is the largest Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon.

