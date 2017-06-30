Dam planned on seismic fault line stirs fears

Lebanon's government says a dam planned for a valley in south Lebanon is vital to tackle chronic water shortages, but the location on a seismic fault line has raised fears among residents.



We don't even have houses that are earthquake-proof," said Amer Meshmushi, a resident of Bisri Valley, 35 kilometers south of Beirut.



He grew up hearing about the last major earthquake on the Roum fault, in 1956, which killed 135 people and damaged thousands of houses including his family home in Bsaba village.



Lebanon's government and the World Bank say the Bisri dam is desperately needed to address water shortages afflicting greater Beirut's 1.6 million residents.



They insist the structure will be safe and say measures will be taken to mitigate seismic risks.



Activists say an earthquake could cause the dam to burst and that the structure and its reservoir would put pressure on the fault line and increase seismic activity.



Construction of the Bisri Dam is expected to begin later this year with a $617 million price tag, mostly covered by a World Bank loan.



It will take nine years to finish and will be the country's second-largest dam, with a capacity of 125 million cubic meters in a reservoir covering 450 hectares.



Residents say the dam project should be scrapped entirely.

