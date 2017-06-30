Cabinet takes steps to ensure smooth vote law application

Less than two weeks after Parliament approved the country's first proportional vote law with an overwhelming majority, the government has begun taking steps to ensure a smooth implementation of the legislation during Lebanon's first parliamentary elections in nine years planned in May 2018 .



Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouk met Thursday with President Michel Aoun, discussing with him the security situation in the country amid a surge in premeditated killings and ongoing preparations to put the new electoral law into effect, according to a statement released by Aoun's media office.



Machnouk said that a group of experts is currently studying the best ways to implement the new vote law that divides Lebanon into 15 electoral districts based on proportional representation.



Parliament's ratification on June 16 of the landmark vote draft law based on proportional representation for the first time in Lebanon's history has finally cleared the way for holding the first legislative elections in nine years in May 2018 .



The new law included an article that called for an 11-month "technical extension" of Parliament's term, with the next parliamentary elections set to be held between March 20 and May 19, 2018 .

...